Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 12-Oct-2022

Required:
Bilton Silver (Rugby) currently has a vacancy for a first class Percussionist (kit player essential). The band is currently contesting in the first section and has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year.

Contact:
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) via email-

The band rehearses in Bilton, Rugby in its very own purpose built band room located close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail links (Birmingham/Euston)

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 12-Oct-2022

Required:
Bilton Silver (Rugby) currently has a vacancy for a first class Cornet player (position negotiable). The band is currently contesting in the first section and has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year.

Contact:
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) via email-

The band rehearses in Bilton, Rugby in its own purpose built bandroom located close to road (M1,M6 & A14) & rail links (Birmingham/Euston)

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
