Chiltern Hills Brass

Posted: 14-Oct-2022

Required:
Chiltern Hills Brass would like to fill a euphonium vacancy. We're a contesting, first section band who rehearse twice a week in High Wycombe, Bucks, and play at regular events through the year.

Contact:
For further information, please email our Band Manager, Lindsey Davies () or visit www.chilternhillsbrass.co.uk. We'd love to hear from you.

Chiltern Hills Brass

Posted: 29-Sep-2022

Required:
Chiltern Hills Brass would like to fill euphonium, cornet, Bb bass and percussion (kit specialist) vacancies. We're a contesting, first section band who rehearse twice a week in High Wycombe, Bucks, and play at regular events through the year.

Contact:
For further information, please email our Band Manager, Lindsey Davies () or visit www.chilternhillsbrass.co.uk. We'd love to hear from you.

