The Marple Band
Posted: 15-Oct-2022
Required:
We're a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Bb Bass, Solo Horn, Kit & Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. We'll be in the 2nd Section from Jan 2023.
Contact:
Marple Band FB or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.
The Marple Band
Posted: 23-Sep-2022
Required:
We're a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Baritone, 2nd Cornet, Second Trombone, Kit & percussion players to join our successful band. We'll be in the 2nd Section from Jan 2023.
Contact:
Marple Band FB or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.