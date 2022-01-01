                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

The Marple Band

Posted: 15-Oct-2022

Required:
We're a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Bb Bass, Solo Horn, Kit & Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. We'll be in the 2nd Section from Jan 2023.

Contact:
Marple Band FB or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

  Map to bandroom   The Marple Band

The Marple Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2022

Required:
We're a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Baritone, 2nd Cornet, Second Trombone, Kit & percussion players to join our successful band. We'll be in the 2nd Section from Jan 2023.

Contact:
Marple Band FB or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

  Map to bandroom   The Marple Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 15 October • the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Grenadier Guards

Saturday 15 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Sunday 16 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Meltham & Meltham Mills Band

Sunday 16 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Tuesday 18 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

The Marple Band

October 15 • We're a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Bb Bass, Solo Horn, Kit & Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. We'll be in the 2nd Section from Jan 2023.

Uppermill Band

October 15 • UPPERMILL BAND NW 2nd Section invite applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR We are a friendly committed Band looking for an experienced and energetic MD who will challenge and develop the Band musically whilst making playing enjoyable.

Staines Brass

October 15 • Fancy a shot at the end chair? Staines Brass, L&SC first section, has a vacancy for principal cornet. We've got a exciting year ahead planned - come and join us!. We also have vacancies on horn, but all players welcome.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top