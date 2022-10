Leicestershire Co-op Band October 18 • Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Percussionist (Kit or Tuned), Cornet and Bb Bass player to help strengthen our band. We are a hard working, ambitious band, looking to bolster our ranks after a difficult couple of years.

North Skelton Band October 18 • Friendly 1s Section Band based on the outskirts of Middlesbrough - we have the following vacancies: Solo Trombone, and Percussion.

Ibstock Brick Brass October 17 • Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a Euphonium player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!

