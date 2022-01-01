1 to 3 of 3
Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Posted: 20-Oct-2022
Required:
Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band invites applicants for the role of MUSICAL DIRECTOR of the senior band. Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year. The organisation also boasts a thriving training programme
Contact:
Apply in confidence, to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) at
The band has its own new purpose-built bandroom located close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail lines (B'ham/Euston line). Rehearsals are on Mondays and Fridays (7.45-9.30pm)
Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Posted: 12-Oct-2022
Required:
Bilton Silver (Rugby) currently has a vacancy for a first class Percussionist (kit player essential). The band is currently contesting in the first section and has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year.
Contact:
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) via email-
The band rehearses in Bilton, Rugby in its very own purpose built band room located close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail links (Birmingham/Euston)
Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Posted: 12-Oct-2022
Required:
Bilton Silver (Rugby) currently has a vacancy for a first class Cornet player (position negotiable). The band is currently contesting in the first section and has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year.
Contact:
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) via email-
The band rehearses in Bilton, Rugby in its own purpose built bandroom located close to road (M1,M6 & A14) & rail links (Birmingham/Euston)