Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 24-Oct-2022

Required:
Applications are invited for the position of ** PRINCIPAL CORNET ** from both the experienced player and those looking for a new musical challenge and opportunity to grow into the role where their playing will be encouraged and supported.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 2-Oct-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 2-Oct-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 2-Oct-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EUPHONIUM ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 2-Oct-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 2-Oct-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 2-Oct-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

