Mereside Brass

Posted: 28-Oct-2022

Required:
Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Contact:
We rehearse 8pm Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath Northwich CW9 7JL and would welcome players in all sections to join us or for a visit. Please email , check us out on Facebook or visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk

