Weston Brass
Posted: 31-Oct-2022
Required:
HORN (Position negotiable). We are looking to finalise our Horn Team with a capable and ambitious player to help strengthen the Section at 1st Section level. The Band and our legendary conducting team are ready to hear from you!
Contact:
Applications in confidence to or to Chairman, Paul Field 07805061615
Weston Brass
Posted: 31-Oct-2022
Required:
CORNET (Position negotiable). We are looking to fill our final Cornet team position with a capable and ambitious player to help strengthen the Section at 1st Section level. The Band and our legendary conducting team are ready to hear from you!
Contact:
Applications in confidence to , or to Chairman, Paul Field 07805061615