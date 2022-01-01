Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Weston Brass

Posted: 31-Oct-2022

Required:

HORN (Position negotiable). We are looking to finalise our Horn Team with a capable and ambitious player to help strengthen the Section at 1st Section level. The Band and our legendary conducting team are ready to hear from you!



Contact:

Applications in confidence to or to Chairman, Paul Field 07805061615

Required:

CORNET (Position negotiable). We are looking to fill our final Cornet team position with a capable and ambitious player to help strengthen the Section at 1st Section level. The Band and our legendary conducting team are ready to hear from you!



Contact:

Applications in confidence to , or to Chairman, Paul Field 07805061615