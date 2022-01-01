                 

Weston Brass

Posted: 31-Oct-2022

Required:
HORN (Position negotiable). We are looking to finalise our Horn Team with a capable and ambitious player to help strengthen the Section at 1st Section level. The Band and our legendary conducting team are ready to hear from you!

Contact:
Applications in confidence to or to Chairman, Paul Field 07805061615

  Map to bandroom   Weston Brass

Weston Brass

Posted: 31-Oct-2022

Required:
CORNET (Position negotiable). We are looking to fill our final Cornet team position with a capable and ambitious player to help strengthen the Section at 1st Section level. The Band and our legendary conducting team are ready to hear from you!

Contact:
Applications in confidence to , or to Chairman, Paul Field 07805061615

  Map to bandroom   Weston Brass
What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Marines Collingwood

Friday 4 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Greenall's Band

Sunday 6 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 11 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Abertillery Town Band -

Saturday 12 November • The Met Theatre. Mitre Street. Abertillery. NP13 1AL NP13 1AL

WFEL Fairey Band - Stockport Schools Brass Band

Saturday 12 November • St. Thomas' Church. Holt Street. Stockporrt SK13PY

Vacancies

Bakewell Silver Band

November 1 • Bakewell Silver Band have some exciting plans ahead and are looking for players that would like to be a part of the journey!. We are currently looking for: Front and Back Row Cornets (Positions Negotiable), Soprano Cornet and Percussion.

Milton Keynes Brass

October 31 • Applications are invited for a PERCUSSIONIST for Milton Keynes Brass. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Milton Keynes Brass

October 31 • Applications are invited for a SOLO CORNET PLAYER for Milton Keynes Brass. We are a 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals as required before contests.

Pro Cards

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

