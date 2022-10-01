                 

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 1-Nov-2022

Required:
TROMBONE VACANCY We have openings for enthusiastic, confident brass players to join our rapidly improving Concert and Contest Band. There are opportunities for both Bass Trombone and Tenor Trombone depending on your preference.

Contact:
The city of Oxford Silver Band is inclusive, sociable and keen to progress; we'd love you to join us. We meet at our own band hall in Oxford every Wednesday night. Contact: 07786 098 151 — www.cosb.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   City of Oxford Silver Band

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 27-Oct-2022

Required:
SOLO CORNET: This is a fabulous opportunity for a confident front-row cornet player or someone keen to move forward from another cornet part. This could be the Principal Cornet position for an experienced player interested in leading a section.

Contact:
COSB is a super-friendly band; sociable, competitive and with a clear plan to progress! We meet at our own band hall in Oxford every Wednesday night. For more information or an informal chat please text or call 07786 098 151 or email .

  Map to bandroom   City of Oxford Silver Band

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 24-Oct-2022

Required:
Our Concert and Contest Band has positions for both Drum Kit and Tuned Percussion. If you are in the Oxford area and would like to be part of a super-friendly brass band that is keen to progress do get in touch.

Contact:
We meet every Wednesday night. For more information or an informal chat please text or call 07786 098 151 or email . For more about us see https:/­/­www.cosb.co.uk/­vacancies/­drum-and-percussion-vacancy/

  Map to bandroom   City of Oxford Silver Band
