Chadderton Band
Posted: 1-Nov-2022
Required:
Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.
Contact:
Venue: St Barnabas Church Arundel St Clarksfield Oldham OL4 1NL
Mondays 7.45pm ââ‚¬" 9.30 pm
Contact details: Lee Stevenson 07512032818
