Chinnor Silver

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
CHINNOR SILVER are entering a new & exciting phase with the appointment of their new MD, Oliver Hallstead-Brooks. We compete in the 2nd section nationally and need a Solo Horn player to join us on our journey. Other players always welcome

Contact:
Rehearsals are on a Wednesday evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor. Please contact the secretary, in strictest confidence, on or 07368 286211

  Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 24-Oct-2022

Required:
CHINNOR SILVER are entering a new & exciting phase with the appointment of their new MD, Oliver Hallstead-Brooks. We compete in the 2nd section nationally and invite applications from Bb/Eb BASS, BASS TROM & PERCUSSION players to join us on our journey.

Contact:
Please apply in strictest confidence to the Secretary, Carole Pegram , on 07368 286211 or email

  Chinnor Silver
