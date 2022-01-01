1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 6-Nov-2022
Required:
CHINNOR SILVER are entering a new & exciting phase with the appointment of their new MD, Oliver Hallstead-Brooks. We compete in the 2nd section nationally and need a Solo Horn player to join us on our journey. Other players always welcome
Contact:
Rehearsals are on a Wednesday evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor. Please contact the secretary, in strictest confidence, on or 07368 286211
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 24-Oct-2022
Required:
CHINNOR SILVER are entering a new & exciting phase with the appointment of their new MD, Oliver Hallstead-Brooks. We compete in the 2nd section nationally and invite applications from Bb/Eb BASS, BASS TROM & PERCUSSION players to join us on our journey.
Contact:
Please apply in strictest confidence to the Secretary, Carole Pegram , on 07368 286211 or email