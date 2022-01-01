Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:

CHINNOR SILVER are entering a new & exciting phase with the appointment of their new MD, Oliver Hallstead-Brooks. We compete in the 2nd section nationally and need a Solo Horn player to join us on our journey. Other players always welcome



Contact:

Rehearsals are on a Wednesday evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor. Please contact the secretary, in strictest confidence, on or 07368 286211

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 24-Oct-2022

Required:

CHINNOR SILVER are entering a new & exciting phase with the appointment of their new MD, Oliver Hallstead-Brooks. We compete in the 2nd section nationally and invite applications from Bb/Eb BASS, BASS TROM & PERCUSSION players to join us on our journey.



Contact:

Please apply in strictest confidence to the Secretary, Carole Pegram , on 07368 286211 or email