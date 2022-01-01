                 

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST **.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 24-Oct-2022

Required:
Applications are invited for the position of ** PRINCIPAL CORNET ** from both the experienced player and those looking for a new musical challenge and opportunity to grow into the role where their playing will be encouraged and supported.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom
Boarshurst Silver Band - Greenall's Band

Sunday 6 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 11 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band - Stockport Schools Brass Band

Saturday 12 November • St. Thomas' Church. Holt Street. Stockporrt SK13PY

Abertillery Town Band -

Saturday 12 November • The Met Theatre. Mitre Street. Abertillery. NP13 1AL NP13 1AL

Boarshurst Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 13 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

