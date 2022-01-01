Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:

Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.





Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:

Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.





Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:

Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST **.

For more information about the band please visit our website.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:

Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.





Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:

Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.





Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 24-Oct-2022

Required:

Applications are invited for the position of ** PRINCIPAL CORNET ** from both the experienced player and those looking for a new musical challenge and opportunity to grow into the role where their playing will be encouraged and supported.



Contact:

All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail