The Marple Band

Posted: 10-Nov-2022

Required:
We're a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Kit & Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. We'll be in the 2nd Section from Jan 2023 and are looking forward to competing in the Regionals in Blackpool.

Contact:
Marple Band FB or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

  Map to bandroom   The Marple Band

