Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 10-Nov-2022

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a trombone, BBb and cornet player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!



Contact:

Contact Dave Wright — Band Secretary on 07702510066 for more details!

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 17-Oct-2022

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a Euphonium player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!



Contact:

Contact Dave Wright — Band Secretary on 07702510066 for more details!

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 17-Oct-2022

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a cornet player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!



Contact:

Contact Dave Wright — Band Secretary on 07702510066 for more details!

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 17-Oct-2022

Required:

Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a trombone player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!



Contact:

Contact Dave Wright — Band Secretary on 07702510066 for more details!