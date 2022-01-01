                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 10-Nov-2022

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a trombone, BBb and cornet player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!

Contact:
Contact Dave Wright — Band Secretary on 07702510066 for more details!

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 17-Oct-2022

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a Euphonium player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!

Contact:
Contact Dave Wright — Band Secretary on 07702510066 for more details!

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 17-Oct-2022

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a cornet player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!

Contact:
Contact Dave Wright — Band Secretary on 07702510066 for more details!

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 17-Oct-2022

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a trombone player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!

Contact:
Contact Dave Wright — Band Secretary on 07702510066 for more details!

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Greenall's Band

Sunday 6 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 11 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band - Stockport Schools Brass Band

Saturday 12 November • St. Thomas' Church. Holt Street. Stockporrt SK13PY

Abertillery Town Band -

Saturday 12 November • The Met Theatre. Mitre Street. Abertillery. NP13 1AL NP13 1AL

Boarshurst Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 13 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Ibstock Brick Brass

November 10 • Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a trombone, BBb and cornet player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!

Newmount Brass

November 10 • Newmount Brass is seeking players to join our band.. . We are a very friendly non-contesting brass band, performing 6-8 concerts/ events each year. . We play a variety of music from traditional brass band marches to popular songs, films and TV themes..

The Marple Band

November 10 • We're a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Kit & Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. We'll be in the 2nd Section from Jan 2023 and are looking forward to competing in the Regionals in Blackpool.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top