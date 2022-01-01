                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band

Posted: 14-Nov-2022

Required:
Applications are invited for a Musical Director for our band from January 2023. We are looking to create a new wind section so there will be lots of opportunities to put your own stamp on this role working together with the Bandmaster.

Contact:
Informal applications in writing to Bandmaster Samantha
Or call 07855520489 for an initial chat.
We rehearse on Sunday afternoons South Birmingham B31 3Q
Thank you for your interest.

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band

Posted: 14-Nov-2022

Required:
We are looking for brass and woodwind players to form a new wind section of our band. Adults and youths are invited to join. We're not just a marching band, we do static performances and concerts aswell as parades. Percussion players also very welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse on Sunday afternoons in South Birmingham B31 3QY.

You can contact the band by emailing the Band Master Samantha or 07855520489.
Thank you for your interest.

view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Tuesday 15 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Black Dyke Band Trombone Ensemble

Friday 18 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 26 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

November 15 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist (Kit essential) Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

November 15 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Cornet player (position negotiable). Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year.

Audley Brass

November 15 • Audley Brass are seeking a BARITONE or EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest and several exciting engagements already in the diary for 2023.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top