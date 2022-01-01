Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band

Posted: 14-Nov-2022

Required:

Applications are invited for a Musical Director for our band from January 2023. We are looking to create a new wind section so there will be lots of opportunities to put your own stamp on this role working together with the Bandmaster.



Contact:

Informal applications in writing to Bandmaster Samantha

Or call 07855520489 for an initial chat.

We rehearse on Sunday afternoons South Birmingham B31 3Q

Thank you for your interest.

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band

Posted: 14-Nov-2022

Required:

We are looking for brass and woodwind players to form a new wind section of our band. Adults and youths are invited to join. We're not just a marching band, we do static performances and concerts aswell as parades. Percussion players also very welcome.



Contact:

We rehearse on Sunday afternoons in South Birmingham B31 3QY.

You can contact the band by emailing the Band Master Samantha or 07855520489.

Thank you for your interest.