                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Required:
In preparation for our promotion to 3rd section we seek the services of a FRONT ROW CORNET player. Must be an enthusiastic team player and willing to embrace our fun and hard working culture. Enjoyment guaranteed!

Contact:
If you feel you'd like to come on the journey with this progressive band then don't hesitate! Call us now!

Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547 707257
Brent Warren (Band Master) — 07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2022

Required:
After a year which crowned us Holme Valley 4th Section Champs, Whit Friday Saddleworth 4th section champs, Buxton 4th Section Champs, 4th Section NATIONAL CHAMPS, NEMBBA 4th Section Champs, we require Eb BASS to join us on our journey into the 3rd Section

Contact:
If you are a team playing, committed and competent player with ambition then contact us NOW in confidence as below.

Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master) 07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Tuesday 15 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Black Dyke Band Trombone Ensemble

Friday 18 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 26 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

November 15 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist (Kit essential) Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

November 15 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Cornet player (position negotiable). Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year.

Audley Brass

November 15 • Audley Brass are seeking a BARITONE or EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest and several exciting engagements already in the diary for 2023.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top