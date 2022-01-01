Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Required:

In preparation for our promotion to 3rd section we seek the services of a FRONT ROW CORNET player. Must be an enthusiastic team player and willing to embrace our fun and hard working culture. Enjoyment guaranteed!



Contact:

If you feel you'd like to come on the journey with this progressive band then don't hesitate! Call us now!

Jason M Smith (MD) — 07547 707257

Brent Warren (Band Master) — 07809 560774

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2022

Required:

After a year which crowned us Holme Valley 4th Section Champs, Whit Friday Saddleworth 4th section champs, Buxton 4th Section Champs, 4th Section NATIONAL CHAMPS, NEMBBA 4th Section Champs, we require Eb BASS to join us on our journey into the 3rd Section



Contact:

If you are a team playing, committed and competent player with ambition then contact us NOW in confidence as below.

Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master) 07809 560774