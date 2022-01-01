                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chadderton Band

Posted: 16-Nov-2022

Required:
Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Contact:
Venue: St Barnabas Church Arundel St Clarksfield Oldham OL4 1NL
Mondays 7.45pm — 9.30 pm
Contact details: Lee Stevenson 07512032818

  Map to bandroom   Chadderton Band

Chadderton Band

Posted: 1-Nov-2022

Required:
Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Contact:
Venue: St Barnabas Church Arundel St Clarksfield Oldham OL4 1NL
Mondays 7.45pm ââ‚¬" 9.30 pm
Contact details: Lee Stevenson 07512032818

  Map to bandroom   Chadderton Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Tuesday 15 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Black Dyke Band Trombone Ensemble

Friday 18 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 26 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chadderton Band

November 16 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

November 15 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist (Kit essential) Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

November 15 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Cornet player (position negotiable). Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top