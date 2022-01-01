Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 18-Nov-2022

Required:

Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Baritone player and Percussionist (Kit or Tuned), to help strengthen our band. We are a hard working, ambitious band, looking to bolster our ranks after a difficult couple of years.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Tuesday & Thursday in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire. Please contact Steve Barham (07498 799103), or message through our website (leicestercoopband.com) or Facebook page for more details.