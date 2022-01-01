                 

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 18-Nov-2022

Required:
Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Baritone player and Percussionist (Kit or Tuned), to help strengthen our band. We are a hard working, ambitious band, looking to bolster our ranks after a difficult couple of years.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday & Thursday in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire. Please contact Steve Barham (07498 799103), or message through our website (leicestercoopband.com) or Facebook page for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band
