City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2022

Required:
2ND TROMBONE VACANCY - We are seeking an enthusiastic, confident player to join our Concert and Contest Band on 2nd Trombone.

Contact:
COSB is an inclusive, sociable and enterprising brass band. We meet at our own band hall in Oxford every Wednesday night. For more info or just a friendly chat text or call 07786 098 151 or email

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 11-Nov-2022

Required:
SOPRANO CORNET This is an unmissable opportunity for a soprano cornet player to join an ambitious and motivated performing and contesting band.

Contact:
COSB is an inclusive, sociable and enterprising brass band. We meet at our own band hall in Oxford every Wednesday night. For more info or just a friendly chat text or call 07786 098 151 or email

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 27-Oct-2022

Required:
SOLO CORNET: This is a fabulous opportunity for a confident front-row cornet player or someone keen to move forward from another cornet part. This could be the Principal Cornet position for an experienced player interested in leading a section.

Contact:
COSB is a super-friendly band; sociable, competitive and with a clear plan to progress! We meet at our own band hall in Oxford every Wednesday night. For more information or an informal chat please text or call 07786 098 151 or email .

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 24-Oct-2022

Required:
Our Concert and Contest Band has positions for both Drum Kit and Tuned Percussion. If you are in the Oxford area and would like to be part of a super-friendly brass band that is keen to progress do get in touch.

Contact:
We meet every Wednesday night. For more information or an informal chat please text or call 07786 098 151 or email . For more about us see https:/­/­www.cosb.co.uk/­vacancies/­drum-and-percussion-vacancy/

What's on

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 26 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies

