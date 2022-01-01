                 

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 26-Nov-2022

Required:
Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band invites applicants for the role of MUSICAL DIRECTOR of the senior band. Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year. The organisation also boasts a thriving training programme

Contact:
Apply in confidence, to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) at
The band has its own new purpose-built bandroom located close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail lines (B'ham/Euston line). Rehearsals on Mondays and Fridays (7.45pm)

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Required:
The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist (Kit essential) Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year

Contact:
Apply in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) at . The band rehearses in its own purpose built band room in Rugby close to road (M1, M6, A14)and rail links (B'ham/Euston). Rehearsals are held Monday & Friday (7-45-9-30pm)

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Required:
The band currently has a vacancy for a Cornet player (position negotiable). Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year.

Contact:
Apply in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) at The band rehearses in its own purpose built band room in Rugby close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail links (B'ham/Euston line). Rehearsals are held on Monday & Friday (7-45pm)

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
