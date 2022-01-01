Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 26-Nov-2022

Required:

Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band invites applicants for the role of MUSICAL DIRECTOR of the senior band. Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year. The organisation also boasts a thriving training programme



Contact:

Apply in confidence, to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) at

The band has its own new purpose-built bandroom located close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail lines (B'ham/Euston line). Rehearsals on Mondays and Fridays (7.45pm)

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Required:

The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist (Kit essential) Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year



Contact:

Apply in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) at . The band rehearses in its own purpose built band room in Rugby close to road (M1, M6, A14)and rail links (B'ham/Euston). Rehearsals are held Monday & Friday (7-45-9-30pm)

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Required:

The band currently has a vacancy for a Cornet player (position negotiable). Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year.



Contact:

Apply in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) at The band rehearses in its own purpose built band room in Rugby close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail links (B'ham/Euston line). Rehearsals are held on Monday & Friday (7-45pm)