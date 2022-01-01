                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 10 of  12

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BACK ROW CORNET ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST ** .

For more information about the band please visit our website

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EUPHONIUM ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Applications are invited for the position of ** PRINCIPAL CORNET ** from both the experienced player and those looking for a new musical challenge and opportunity to grow into the role where their playing will be encouraged and supported.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.


Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST **.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

wantage silver band

November 29 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section 2023) are looking for solo cornets to complete their experienced cornet section. The band has a sensible, yet fulfilling calendar of engagements.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 29 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BACK ROW CORNET ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 29 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top