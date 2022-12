Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 30-Nov-2022

We are a friendly village band, currently top of the 4th section, and are looking forward to the area contest 2023, and to help achieve this we have vacancies for the percussion section.



For further details please contact us at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or our MD Matt Pilcher 07794563446