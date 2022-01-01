                 

Cawthorne Brass Band

Posted: 1-Dec-2022

Required:
Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Contact:
Please email for more information.

  Map to bandroom   Cawthorne Brass Band

