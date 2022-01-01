                 

Chadderton Band

Posted: 5-Dec-2022

Required:
Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Contact:
Venue: St Barnabas Church Arundel St Clarksfield Oldham OL4 1NL
Mondays 7.45pm ââ‚¬" 9.30 pm
Contact details: Lee Stevenson 07512032818

  Map to bandroom   Chadderton Band

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Pemberton Old Wigan DW B Band Christmas concert

Friday 9 December • Pemberton Old Brass Bands club. Enfield street . Pemberton . Wigan WN5 8DZ

Harlow Brass Band - CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD!

Saturday 10 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church, The Stow, Harlow CM20 3AF

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lofthouse 2000 Brass for YAS Christmas Concert

Saturday 10 December • St Austin's Theatre. 4 Wentworth Terrace. Wakefield WF1 3QN WF1 3QN

Mereside Brass - Christmas Tree Festival

Saturday 10 December • St Chad's Church. Winsford. Cheshire CW7 4DA

Vacancies

Cawthorne Brass Band

December 6 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Ashton under Lyne Band

December 5 • PRINCIPAL CORNET : Are you a strong, ambitious player who is capable of leading a championship section band? Are you looking for a fresh challenge with an established band? We have a sensible diary of engagements and an immediate start is available.

City of Hull Band

December 5 • New Year. New challenge????? First class Solo Baritone required for January 2023. Rehearsing Sunday and Wednesday evenings near the Humber Bridge under the musical direction of Dean Jones.

Pro Cards

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

