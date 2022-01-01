Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 6-Dec-2022

Required:

A SOPRANO CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.



Contact:

Rehearsals — Friday evenings, usually from 7.45 to 9.45

Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, 1 Jubilee Road, BS2 9RS

Contact — Philip on or 07891 645407 or via our social media pages or our website:

https:/­/­www.cobbb.co.uk/

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 6-Dec-2022

Required:

A PERCUSSIONIST is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.



Contact:

Rehearsals — Friday evenings, usually from 7.45 to 9.45

Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, 1 Jubilee Road, BS2 9RS

Contact — Philip on or 07891 645407 or via our social media pages or our website:

https:/­/­www.cobbb.co.uk/

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 6-Dec-2022

Required:

An E flat BASS player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.



Contact:

Rehearsals — Friday evenings, usually from 7.45 to 9.45

Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, 1 Jubilee Road, BS2 9RS

Contact — Philip on or 07891 645407 or via our social media pages or our website:

https:/­/­www.cobbb.co.uk/