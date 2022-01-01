1 to 3 of 3
City of Bristol Brass Band
Posted: 6-Dec-2022
Required:
A SOPRANO CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.
Contact:
Rehearsals — Friday evenings, usually from 7.45 to 9.45
Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, 1 Jubilee Road, BS2 9RS
Contact — Philip on or 07891 645407 or via our social media pages or our website:
https://www.cobbb.co.uk/
