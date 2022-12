Bedford Town Band December 7 • Bedford Town Band are a 1st Section band based in Bedford looking for Cornet players both front and back row, positions to be negotiated. Also BBb Bass as well. We are a friendly band with a mix of contests and concerts throughout the year.

City of Bristol Brass Band December 6 • A SOPRANO CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.

City of Bristol Brass Band December 6 • A PERCUSSIONIST is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.

