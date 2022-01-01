Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Posted: 10-Dec-2022

Required:

PWBB are a friendly 4th Section band based in Putney seeking a Bb bass player and assistant principal cornet to join our ranks in 2023 as we work towards the Regionals, Whit Friday & other fun filled band events check out our social media channels to see.



Contact:

We rehearse on Weds nights with a great mix of music to suit all. Please do get in touch either on or via our Musical Director

If you play other instruments and want to register interest please drop us a note