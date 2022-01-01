                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Newstead Brass

Posted: 11-Dec-2022

Required:
Are you ready for the 'Red Priest' challenge? Newstead Brass have short or long term opportunities for EUPHONIUM / BARITONE and BASS players to join our high performing and friendly band under the baton of David Holling.

Contact:
Well attended twice weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby in Ashfield near M1 J27 and J28.
Please contact band secretary Mike on 07914 529936 / 0115 9680563 or via

We look forward to hearing from you.

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass
view all events »

What's on

Harlow Brass Band - CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD!

Saturday 10 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church, The Stow, Harlow CM20 3AF

Harlow Brass Band - CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD!

Saturday 10 December • St Andrew's Methodist Church, The Stow, Harlow CM20 3AF

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lofthouse 2000 Brass for YAS Christmas Concert

Saturday 10 December • St Austin's Theatre. 4 Wentworth Terrace. Wakefield WF1 3QN WF1 3QN

Mereside Brass - Christmas Tree Festival

Saturday 10 December • St Chad's Church. Winsford. Cheshire CW7 4DA

York Railway Institute Band - Mozart 'Requiem'

Saturday 10 December • Selby Abbey. The Crescent . Selby. YO8 4PU

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Barnsley Brass

December 11 • Barnsley Brass has a vacancy for a 2nd horn player. Rehearsals are Mondays and Thursdays at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 south of Barnsley.

Cinderford Band

December 11 • Cinderford Band under it's new resident Musical Director Steve Kane, are inviting applicants for the positions of cornet, 2nd trombone and timpanist to strengthen our ranks.. The applicants must be able to work as a team. Positions negotiable.

Newstead Brass

December 11 • Are you ready for the 'Red Priest' challenge? Newstead Brass have short or long term opportunities for EUPHONIUM / BARITONE and BASS players to join our high performing and friendly band under the baton of David Holling.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top