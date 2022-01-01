Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Newstead Brass

Posted: 11-Dec-2022

Required:

Are you ready for the 'Red Priest' challenge? Newstead Brass have short or long term opportunities for EUPHONIUM / BARITONE and BASS players to join our high performing and friendly band under the baton of David Holling.



Contact:

Well attended twice weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby in Ashfield near M1 J27 and J28.

Please contact band secretary Mike on 07914 529936 / 0115 9680563 or via

We look forward to hearing from you.