Newstead Brass
Posted: 11-Dec-2022
Required:
Are you ready for the 'Red Priest' challenge? Newstead Brass have short or long term opportunities for EUPHONIUM / BARITONE and BASS players to join our high performing and friendly band under the baton of David Holling.
Contact:
Well attended twice weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby in Ashfield near M1 J27 and J28.
Please contact band secretary Mike on 07914 529936 / 0115 9680563 or via
We look forward to hearing from you.Map to bandroom Newstead Brass