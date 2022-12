Barnsley Brass December 11 • Barnsley Brass has a vacancy for a 2nd horn player. Rehearsals are Mondays and Thursdays at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 south of Barnsley.

Cinderford Band December 11 • Cinderford Band under it's new resident Musical Director Steve Kane, are inviting applicants for the positions of cornet, 2nd trombone and timpanist to strengthen our ranks.. The applicants must be able to work as a team. Positions negotiable.

Newstead Brass December 11 • Are you ready for the 'Red Priest' challenge? Newstead Brass have short or long term opportunities for EUPHONIUM / BARITONE and BASS players to join our high performing and friendly band under the baton of David Holling.

