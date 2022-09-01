                 

Positions Vacant

Chiltern Hills Brass

Posted: 12-Dec-2022

Required:
Chiltern Hills Brass would like to fill the following vacancies: percussion (kit specialist) and euphonium. We're a contesting, first section band who rehearse twice a week in High Wycombe, Bucks, and play at regular events through the year.

Contact:
For further information, please email our Band Manager, Lindsey Davies () or visit www.chilternhillsbrass.co.uk. We'd love to hear from you join us for a rehearsal to try us out!

  Map to bandroom   Chiltern Hills Brass

What's on

City of Oxford Silver Band - An American Christmas

Wednesday 14 December • St Mary and St John Church, Cowley Road, Oxford OX4 1UH

Mereside Brass - Mereside Brass Christmas Concert

Friday 16 December • Plumley Village Hall, . Plumley Moor Road, . Plumley, . Nr Knutsford, . Cheshire WA16 0TR

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 16 December • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 16 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Long Melford Silver Band - Annual Christmas Concert

Saturday 17 December • Long Melford Village Hall. Hall Street Long Melford. Sudbury Suffolk CO10 9JQ

Vacancies

Barnsley Brass

December 11 • Barnsley Brass has a vacancy for a 2nd horn player. Rehearsals are Mondays and Thursdays at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 south of Barnsley.

Cinderford Band

December 11 • Cinderford Band under it's new resident Musical Director Steve Kane, are inviting applicants for the positions of cornet, 2nd trombone and timpanist to strengthen our ranks.. The applicants must be able to work as a team. Positions negotiable.

Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

