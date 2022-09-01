1 to 2 of 2
Chiltern Hills Brass
Posted: 12-Dec-2022
Required:
Chiltern Hills Brass would like to fill the following vacancies: percussion (kit specialist) and euphonium. We're a contesting, first section band who rehearse twice a week in High Wycombe, Bucks, and play at regular events through the year.
Contact:
For further information, please email our Band Manager, Lindsey Davies () or visit www.chilternhillsbrass.co.uk. We'd love to hear from you join us for a rehearsal to try us out!
Chiltern Hills Brass
Posted: 15-Nov-2022
Required:
Chiltern Hills Brass would like to fill the following vacancies: percussion (kit specialist) and euphonium. We're a contesting, first section band who rehearse twice a week in High Wycombe, Bucks, and play at regular events through the year.
Contact:
For further information, please email our Band Manager, Lindsey Davies () or visit www.chilternhillsbrass.co.uk. We'd love to hear from you — join us for a rehearsal to try us out!