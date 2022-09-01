Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Chiltern Hills Brass

Posted: 12-Dec-2022

Required:

Chiltern Hills Brass would like to fill the following vacancies: percussion (kit specialist) and euphonium. We're a contesting, first section band who rehearse twice a week in High Wycombe, Bucks, and play at regular events through the year.



Contact:

For further information, please email our Band Manager, Lindsey Davies ( ) or visit www.chilternhillsbrass.co.uk. We'd love to hear from you join us for a rehearsal to try us out!

Chiltern Hills Brass

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Required:

Chiltern Hills Brass would like to fill the following vacancies: percussion (kit specialist) and euphonium. We're a contesting, first section band who rehearse twice a week in High Wycombe, Bucks, and play at regular events through the year.



Contact:

For further information, please email our Band Manager, Lindsey Davies ( ) or visit www.chilternhillsbrass.co.uk. We'd love to hear from you — join us for a rehearsal to try us out!