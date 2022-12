East London Brass December 13 • PRINCIPAL CORNET: East London Brass is looking for a confident section leader to build on the band's recent success on and off the contest stage, including a top 5 finish at the Scottish Open and a sold out Christmas season.

Cheltenham Silver Band December 13 • Cheltenham Silver Band are looking for bass players and percussionists. . We're a friendly band who welcome players of all ages. We are a competing 3rd section band, and perform regularly in and around Cheltenham.

Chiltern Hills Brass December 12 • Chiltern Hills Brass would like to fill the following vacancies: percussion (kit specialist) and euphonium. We're a contesting, first section band who rehearse twice a week in High Wycombe, Bucks, and play at regular events through the year.

