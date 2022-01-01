1 to 2 of 2
Houghton Main Colliery Band
Posted: 15-Dec-2022
Required:
PRINCIPAL CORNET required asap. The reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band will enter the Yorkshire Area, Additional Front & Back Row players welcome No Committee, No Politics, No nonsense - and some paid gigs from time to time. More than a Band!
Contact:
ALL ENQUIRIES WELCOME: SA, Non-Contesting, any previous level considered,
We are short of instruments. Players with their own are particularly welcome!
Contact our MD, Professor John Morahan, on
or send a text to
07561 034453
Houghton Main Colliery Band
Posted: 15-Dec-2022
Required:
PRINCIPAL Euphonium required asap. The reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band will enter the Yorkshire Area, Other seats available. No Committee, No Politics, No nonsense - and some paid gigs from time to time. More than a Band!
Contact:
ALL ENQUIRIES WELCOME: SA, Non-Contesting, any previous level considered,
We are short of instruments. Players with their own are particularly welcome!
Contact our MD, Professor John Morahan, on
or send a text to
07561 034453