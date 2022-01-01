Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Houghton Main Colliery Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2022

Required:

PRINCIPAL CORNET required asap. The reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band will enter the Yorkshire Area, Additional Front & Back Row players welcome No Committee, No Politics, No nonsense - and some paid gigs from time to time. More than a Band!



Contact:

ALL ENQUIRIES WELCOME: SA, Non-Contesting, any previous level considered,

We are short of instruments. Players with their own are particularly welcome!

Contact our MD, Professor John Morahan, on



or send a text to

07561 034453



Houghton Main Colliery Band

Posted: 15-Dec-2022

Required:

PRINCIPAL Euphonium required asap. The reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band will enter the Yorkshire Area, Other seats available. No Committee, No Politics, No nonsense - and some paid gigs from time to time. More than a Band!



Contact:

ALL ENQUIRIES WELCOME: SA, Non-Contesting, any previous level considered,

We are short of instruments. Players with their own are particularly welcome!

Contact our MD, Professor John Morahan, on



or send a text to

07561 034453

