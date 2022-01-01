Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Cinderford Band

Posted: 17-Dec-2022

Required:

Cinderford Band (2nd Section WEBBA) under it's new resident Musical Director Steve Kane, are inviting applicants for the positions of cornets, 2nd trombone, Bb Bass and percussionist to strengthen our ranks. The applicants must be able to work as a team.



Contact:

We are a dedicated and passionate/friendly group of players. Come and work with us so that we can reach our potential together. For more details about the positions please contact our Chairman Ian Tomlins in complete confidence on 07815 634905

Cinderford Band

Posted: 11-Dec-2022

Required:

Cinderford Band under it's new resident Musical Director Steve Kane, are inviting applicants for the positions of cornet, 2nd trombone and timpanist to strengthen our ranks. The applicants must be able to work as a team. Positions negotiable.



Contact:

We are a dedicated and passionate group of players. Come and work with us so that we can reach our potential together. For more details about the positions please contact our Chairman Ian Tomlins in complete confidence on 07815 634905 (evenings/weekends)