Greenfield Brass Band

Posted: 18-Dec-2022

Required:

Musical Director: Greenfield Brass Band are a 3rd section band looking for someone to lead us to the NW Area and beyond.



Contact:

Please phone or email band secretary Andy Clayton, in confidence, to register an interest:

07801 351046



www.greenfieldbrassband.co.uk

Greenfield Brass Band

Posted: 24-Nov-2022

Required:

We are a friendly, progressive 3rd Section Band based in Saddleworth and are looking to fill the following positions prior to the North West Area. Bass Trombone, Solo Baritone, Percussion (Tuned or Kit) . Rehearsals Mon & Thurs at Friezland Bowling Club



Contact:

Apply in confidence to our MD. Dennis Hadfield on 07957 871239 or email Secretary Andy Clayton @

We have a balanced mix of contests and concerts scheduled for 2023.