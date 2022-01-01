1 to 2 of 2
Greenfield Brass Band
Posted: 18-Dec-2022
Required:
Musical Director: Greenfield Brass Band are a 3rd section band looking for someone to lead us to the NW Area and beyond.
Contact:
Please phone or email band secretary Andy Clayton, in confidence, to register an interest:
07801 351046
Greenfield Brass Band
Posted: 24-Nov-2022
Required:
We are a friendly, progressive 3rd Section Band based in Saddleworth and are looking to fill the following positions prior to the North West Area. Bass Trombone, Solo Baritone, Percussion (Tuned or Kit) . Rehearsals Mon & Thurs at Friezland Bowling Club
Contact:
Apply in confidence to our MD. Dennis Hadfield on 07957 871239 or email Secretary Andy Clayton @
We have a balanced mix of contests and concerts scheduled for 2023.