Abertillery Town Band
Posted: 19-Dec-2022
Required:
Enquiries are required for a 2nd baritone player to join the band in 2023 for the new concert and contest season. The band is a 2nd section graded band and rehearses on Wednesday evenings from 7.30pm to 9.30pm in Abertillery.
Contact:
If you feel you can make a difference and contribute to this proactive, friendly and committed band, please contact Nigel Bard on 07568 504384 or email
Abertillery Town Band
Posted: 1-Dec-2022
Required:
Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; cornets (front and back row), 2nd baritone and bass. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery.
Contact:
If you feel you can make a difference and contribute to this proactive, friendly and committed band, please contact the Chairman, Nigel Bard on 07568 504384 or email,