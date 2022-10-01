Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 23-Dec-2022

Required:

CORNET - We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (position negotiable). COSB is an inclusive, sociable and enterprising organisation with a range of fun and challenging concerts and contests to look forward to in 2023.



Contact:

For more info or just a friendly chat, text or call 07786 098 151 or email

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 2-Dec-2022

Required:

2ND TROMBONE - City of Oxford Silver Band are seeking an enthusiastic, confident player to join the Concert and Contest Band trombone section.



Contact:

We are an inclusive, sociable and enterprising brass band. We meet at our own band hall in Oxford every Wednesday night. For more info or just a friendly chat text or call 07786 098 151 or email