                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 23-Dec-2022

Required:
CORNET - We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (position negotiable). COSB is an inclusive, sociable and enterprising organisation with a range of fun and challenging concerts and contests to look forward to in 2023.

Contact:
For more info or just a friendly chat, text or call 07786 098 151 or email

  Map to bandroom   City of Oxford Silver Band

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 2-Dec-2022

Required:
2ND TROMBONE - City of Oxford Silver Band are seeking an enthusiastic, confident player to join the Concert and Contest Band trombone section.

Contact:
We are an inclusive, sociable and enterprising brass band. We meet at our own band hall in Oxford every Wednesday night. For more info or just a friendly chat text or call 07786 098 151 or email

  Map to bandroom   City of Oxford Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 23 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming third section brass band who have a number of vacancies for capable and committed players. If you are looking for a new musical challenge and opportunity to grow your playing in 2023 please consider us.

City of Oxford Silver Band

December 23 • CORNET - We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (position negotiable).. COSB is an inclusive, sociable and enterprising organisation with a range of fun and challenging concerts and contests to look forward to in 2023.

Oxford Cherwell Brass

December 21 • Calling all bass players. We have positions open for Eflat and Bflat to join us in 2023. Our other open seats including percussion are now all spoken for. Weekly rehearsals are Wednesday evenings plus additional sessions leading up to the Regionals.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top