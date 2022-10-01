1 to 2 of 2
City of Oxford Silver Band
Posted: 23-Dec-2022
Required:
CORNET - We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (position negotiable). COSB is an inclusive, sociable and enterprising organisation with a range of fun and challenging concerts and contests to look forward to in 2023.
Contact:
For more info or just a friendly chat, text or call 07786 098 151 or email
City of Oxford Silver Band
Posted: 2-Dec-2022
Required:
2ND TROMBONE - City of Oxford Silver Band are seeking an enthusiastic, confident player to join the Concert and Contest Band trombone section.
Contact:
We are an inclusive, sociable and enterprising brass band. We meet at our own band hall in Oxford every Wednesday night. For more info or just a friendly chat text or call 07786 098 151 or email