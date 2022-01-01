                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 8 of  8

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 23-Dec-2022

Required:
We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming third section brass band who have a number of vacancies for capable and committed players. If you are looking for a new musical challenge and opportunity to grow your playing in 2023 please consider us.

Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail .

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BACK ROW CORNET ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST ** .

For more information about the band please visit our website

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EUPHONIUM ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.

For more information about the band please visit our website.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 29-Nov-2022

Required:
Applications are invited for the position of ** PRINCIPAL CORNET ** from both the experienced player and those looking for a new musical challenge and opportunity to grow into the role where their playing will be encouraged and supported.

Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail

  Map to bandroom   Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 23 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming third section brass band who have a number of vacancies for capable and committed players. If you are looking for a new musical challenge and opportunity to grow your playing in 2023 please consider us.

City of Oxford Silver Band

December 23 • CORNET - We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (position negotiable).. COSB is an inclusive, sociable and enterprising organisation with a range of fun and challenging concerts and contests to look forward to in 2023.

Oxford Cherwell Brass

December 21 • Calling all bass players. We have positions open for Eflat and Bflat to join us in 2023. Our other open seats including percussion are now all spoken for. Weekly rehearsals are Wednesday evenings plus additional sessions leading up to the Regionals.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top