Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 10 of 20 First

Previous

Next

Last

Stretford Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2022

Required:

Stretford band have vacancies in Baritone, Tenor Horn,Bass and trombone sections. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. All players welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2022

Required:

Stretford band have vacancies in Baritone, Tenor Horn,Bass and trombone sections. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. All players welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2022

Required:

Stretford band have vacancies in Baritone, Tenor Horn,Bass and trombone sections. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. All players welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2022

Required:

Stretford band have vacancies in Baritone, Tenor Horn,Bass and trombone sections. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. All players welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2022

Required:

Stretford band have vacancies in Baritone, Tenor Horn,Bass and trombone sections. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. All players welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2022

Required:

Stretford band have vacancies in Baritone, Tenor Horn,Bass and trombone sections. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. All players welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2022

Required:

Stretford band have vacancies in Baritone, Tenor Horn,Bass and trombone sections. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. All players welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2022

Required:

Stretford band have vacancies in Baritone, Tenor Horn,Bass and trombone sections. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. All players welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2022

Required:

Stretford band have vacancies in Baritone, Tenor Horn,Bass and trombone sections. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. All players welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.



Stretford Band

Posted: 28-Dec-2022

Required:

Stretford band have vacancies in Baritone, Tenor Horn,Bass and trombone sections. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. All players welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk 07590507494.

