1 to 3 of 3
Cawthorne Brass Band
Posted: 29-Dec-2022
Required:
Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year
Contact:
Please email for more information.
Cawthorne Brass Band
Posted: 6-Dec-2022
Required:
Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year
Contact:
Please email for more information.
Cawthorne Brass Band
Posted: 1-Dec-2022
Required:
Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year
Contact:
Please email for more information.