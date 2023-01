Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 1-Jan-2023

Required:

Are you the missing piece?! Dobcross Silver Band are 1 player away from having a permanent full band. We invite applications from a competent and strong FRONT ROW CORNET player. Is this you?



Contact:

If you want a fresh start to the new year with an exciting and progressive band , please apply in strict confidence to:

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



or

Brent Warren (Band Master)

07809560774