Ibstock Brick Brass January 1 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a 3rd Section Band based in Coalville with rehearsals on Monday and Thursday. The band are looking for a trombone, cornet, euphonium and Bass player for this year's contest season.

Dobcross Silver Band January 1 • Are you the missing piece?! . Dobcross Silver Band are 1 player away from having a permanent full band. We invite applications from a competent and strong FRONT ROW CORNET player. Is this you?

Lindley Band December 31 • 2nd & 3rd CORNET required to join our happy team conducted by the highly experienced Alan Widdop. We undertake a balance of contests and concerts. Our bandroom is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield, and we rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings.

