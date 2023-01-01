                 

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 2-Jan-2023

Required:
A SOPRANO CORNET player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.

Contact:
Rehearsals Friday evenings, usually from 7.45 to 9.45
Venue Parkway Methodist Church, 1 Jubilee Road, BS2 9RS
Contact Philip on or 07891 645407 or via our social media pages or our website:
https:/­­/­­www.cobbb.co.uk/

  Map to bandroom   City of Bristol Brass Band

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 6-Dec-2022

Required:
A PERCUSSIONIST is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.

Contact:
Rehearsals — Friday evenings, usually from 7.45 to 9.45
Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, 1 Jubilee Road, BS2 9RS
Contact — Philip on or 07891 645407 or via our social media pages or our website:
https:/­/­www.cobbb.co.uk/

  Map to bandroom   City of Bristol Brass Band

City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 6-Dec-2022

Required:
An E flat BASS player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section). The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.

Contact:
Rehearsals — Friday evenings, usually from 7.45 to 9.45
Venue — Parkway Methodist Church, 1 Jubilee Road, BS2 9RS
Contact — Philip on or 07891 645407 or via our social media pages or our website:
https:/­/­www.cobbb.co.uk/

  Map to bandroom   City of Bristol Brass Band
