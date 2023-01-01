                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

Posted: 3-Jan-2023

Required:
We are seeking a new MD. We are a non-contesting band with over 30 members and are looking for someone who can maintain the band's standards and hopefully progress us even further, while at the same time nurturing a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesday evenings, in our own band building (Wellington TA21 8AA), from 7.30 pm until 9.45 pm. To apply or to find out more about us, please contact Gill Muggeridge, Secretary, on 01460 432 965, or email us at

  Map to bandroom
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - BRIAN HALLIWELL Memorial concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 3 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 3 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 3 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top