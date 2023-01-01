1 to 4 of 4
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 3-Jan-2023
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 3-Jan-2023
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 3-Jan-2023
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 23-Dec-2022
Required:
We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming third section brass band who have a number of vacancies for capable and committed players. If you are looking for a new musical challenge and opportunity to grow your playing in 2023 please consider us.
Contact:
For more information about the band please visit our website. All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail .