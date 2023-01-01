                 

Positions Vacant

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band

Posted: 4-Jan-2023

Required:
Looking for enthusiastic brass and woodwind players to join us. Adults and youths are invited to join, any level of experience. We're not just a marching band, we do static performances, concerts, events and parades. Percussion players also welcome

Contact:
We rehearse on Sunday afternoons in South Birmingham B31 3QY.

Please contact the Band Master Samantha at or 07855520489.
Thank you for your interest and look forward to hearing from you.

