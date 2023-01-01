Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band

Posted: 4-Jan-2023

Required:

Looking for enthusiastic brass and woodwind players to join us. Adults and youths are invited to join, any level of experience. We're not just a marching band, we do static performances, concerts, events and parades. Percussion players also welcome



Contact:

We rehearse on Sunday afternoons in South Birmingham B31 3QY.

Please contact the Band Master Samantha at or 07855520489.

Thank you for your interest and look forward to hearing from you.