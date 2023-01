Bakewell Silver Band January 4 • Bakewell Band are looking for cornet players to join the team (position negotiable incl. Sop). Also Kit player and Percussionist.. We are a friendly, supportive, and ambitious 4th section band, that rehearse on Wednesday nights in Bakewell. Get in touch.

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band January 4 • Looking for enthusiastic brass and woodwind players to join us. . Adults and youths are invited to join, any level of experience. . We're not just a marching band, we do static performances, concerts, events and parades. . Percussion players also welcome

Croft Silver Band January 4 • Croft Silver Band are looking to find enthusiastic. players who want to join us for the Regional. Championship contest in March and beyond. We are a friendly 4th Section band, we would love to hear from any solo cornet, Trombone, Eb Bass and Bb Bass players

